Cold front to drop rain chances, humidity mid week!
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Decreasing rain chances, lowering humidity and mainly dry week is ahead!
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.
WEDNESDAY: Lots of Sunshine. High 87.
THURSDAY: Lots of Sunshine. High 86.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 84.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.