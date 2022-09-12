SC Lottery
Cold front to drop rain chances, humidity mid week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Decreasing rain chances, lowering humidity and mainly dry week is ahead!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of Sunshine. High 87.

THURSDAY: Lots of Sunshine. High 86.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 84.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85.

