SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies continue to seek tips in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member

The July 5 hit-and-run crash killed 22-year-old Alexander Jennings, who was working as a photo...
The July 5 hit-and-run crash killed 22-year-old Alexander Jennings, who was working as a photo double and stand-in on the Netflix series "Outer Banks."(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for information in a July hit-and-run crash that killed a 22-year-old man.

Crime Stoppers is offering at least $8,999 in reward money for information leading to an arrest in the hit-and-run death of Alexander Jennings.

Jennings, a photo double and stand-in for the character John B in the Netflix series “Outer Banks,” was hit by a vehicle on July 5 around 2:30 a.m. on Sol Legare Road, deputies said.

Jennings later died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Surveillance image that shows the vehicle
Surveillance image that shows the vehicle(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Jennings was struck by a car that fled the scene and then struck by a second car that also left the scene. The driver of the second car was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies have continued to investigate tips in the case, but still need help identifying the first vehicle and its driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase for over 3 miles in North...
Police: North Charleston man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m.
Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run
One of the buildings on James Island to be demolished for new renovations to Fort Johnson.
Satirical Facebook post brings attention to Fort Johnson renovation

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant wants public input on comprehensive plan
The non-profit has tailored a program to financially educate people and guide them to utilize...
Nonprofit offering free counseling services to those facing housing instability
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Nonprofit offering free counseling services to those facing housing instability
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: USS Yorktown horn sounds to honor 9/11