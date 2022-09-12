SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 12th time

FILE - The board’s decision to deny parole for Mark David Chapman with “a hold of 18 months”...
FILE - The board’s decision to deny parole for Mark David Chapman with “a hold of 18 months” was announced Monday.(NY Department of Corrections)
By HNN Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, has been denied release.

The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said an interview with the Board of Parole was held Aug. 31.

The board’s decision to deny parole with “a hold of 18 months” was announced Monday.

Chapman’s next appearance date is scheduled for February 2024.

Over 40 years ago, Chapman was convicted of killing the famed Beatles member as he walked inside of his luxury New York apartment on Dec. 8, 1980.

Chapman was an out-of-work security guard with a history of mental illness.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and has been denied parole 12 times.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase for over 3 miles in North...
Police: North Charleston man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m.
Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run
One of the buildings on James Island to be demolished for new renovations to Fort Johnson.
Satirical Facebook post brings attention to Fort Johnson renovation

Latest News

Bezos' rocket suffers failure in uncrewed launch.
Bezos' rocket suffers launch failure
Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it...
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
In 2022 to date, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has...
SC reports first West Nile Virus death of 2022 season
A South Carolina law passed this year allows healthcare workers to pass out live-saving opioid...
State law removes liability against healthcare workers for administeraing opioid treatment
Charleston Police released their review of the May 30 mass shooting on South Street that left...
Charleston Police review practices, lessons learned from Memorial Day mass shooting