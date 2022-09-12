SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man faces federal drug charges in fentanyl death of 3-year-old girl; murder charge dismissed

Arcinial Watt has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl...
Arcinial Watt has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – An Indiana man is now facing federal drug charges in the death of a 3-year-old, though murder charges have been dismissed.

Arcinial Watt was facing a local murder charge in the death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman. Officials said the girl got into some fentanyl pills at the apartment she lived in and died in October.

Watt’s local murder charge was dismissed, but he is now facing federal drug charges. Watt has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Watt has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. A trial date has been set for Nov. 7.

Four others have been charged in the case, including Kamari’s mother and grandparents.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase for over 3 miles in North...
Police: North Charleston man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m.
Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run
One of the buildings on James Island to be demolished for new renovations to Fort Johnson.
Satirical Facebook post brings attention to Fort Johnson renovation

Latest News

An NIH-funded study said prenatal marijuana exposure may put kids at risk of mental health...
Prenatal marijuana exposure may put kids at risk of mental health disorders, study says
Thomas Cade Garris was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three charges...
Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash
The National Weather Service confirmed a small tornado touched down early Saturday morning in...
Weekend tornado confirmed in Awendaw-Mt. Pleasant area
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
Queen hailed in service as a ‘constant in all of our lives’