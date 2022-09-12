Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man learned his prison sentence after he entered guilty pleas last week to three charges in a fatal 2019 crash in downtown Charleston.

Thomas Garris pleaded guilty to one count of felony driving under the influence causing death and two counts of felony driving under the influence causing great bodily injury on Sept. 6, according to Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Naomi Nation.

A judge sentenced Garris to 14 years in prison following the guilty pleas, Nation said.

The charges stemmed from a crash in the early-morning hours of Jan. 26, 2019. Prosecutors said Garris and his girlfriend left a Calhoun Street bar after being asked to leave for “rowdy behavior.” Solicitor Chad Simpson told the court that the two argued in an alley way next to the bar, then Garris drove his Ford F-150 pickup truck from a nearby parking lot and picked up his girlfriend, who he said needed help from several others to stand and get into the truck.

A photo released by the Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office shows the damage to a Mazda sedan in a crash in the early-morning hours of Jan. 26, 2019, in downtown Charleston. One of the passengers of the vehicle died in the crash and the driver and a second passenger were seriously injured. (Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office)

Eyewitnesses told investigators Garris, who then proceeded north on Meeting Street, was driving at a dangerous rate of speed and said he went through a red light and struck a Mazda sedan at the intersection of Meeting and Columbus Streets.

The front passenger of the sedan, later identified as 32-year-old William Kappel Jr., died at the scene of the crash. The driver and a second passenger were seriously injured, Nation said.

Prosecutors with the Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office say Thomas Garris crashed his Ford F-150 pickup truck into a Mazda sedan in the early-morning hours of Jan. 26, 2019, killing one passenger and seriously injuring the driver and a second passenger. (Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office)

Prosecutors said an analysis of Garris’s truck’s data recorded showed his speed at the time of the crash to be 56 mph, more than 20 mph over the 35-mph speed limit for that area. His blood alcohol content level was measured at .162, twice the legal limit to operate a vehicle in South Carolina, Nation said.

