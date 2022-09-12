SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant wants public input on comprehensive plan

By Molly McBride
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant is asking for public input on its comprehensive plan.

They are specifically interested in looking into the different parts of the town, and what makes each area unique.

The town’s Division Chief of Neighborhood Livability, Liz Boyles, said when they originally created the comprehensive plan, they were looking at the town as a whole, which didn’t allow them to dive deeply into the specific wants and needs of each individual area.

They break the town into eight districts, according to their website. Each month, through April, there will be one meeting focused on each of these different parts or “Districts” of town.

  • Johnnie Dodds District - September 15
  • Long Point District - October 13
  • Highway 41 District - November 3
  • 17 North District - January 12
  • Coleman District - February 9
  • Carolina Park/Ten Mile/Rural Districts - March 9
  • Towne Centre District - April 13

Boyles said for each meeting, their focus will be on the businesses and people that live in those certain areas. However, she said the door is open to anyone who is interested in that specific part of town.

“We want to hear from our citizens and our business owners,” Boyles said. “What’s going well? What’s not? What makes your part of town special? What do we need to be focusing on here versus there?”

For each designated meeting date there will also be an opportunity to log into an online portal to review the information on your district.

For a list of all the meeting dates, times and locations, click here.

