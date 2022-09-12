New program adding mental health services to SC schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina education leaders are working to keep up with a growing need for mental health services among children.

A renewed effort to help students and staff members at school follows a report earlier this year from the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that detailed a list of steps it planned to implemtnt to increase access to mental health resources at schools.

One involves a new partnership between the agency and the University of South Carolina’s Department of Psychology. Some schools will begin taking part in that program this week.

“We have a mental health crisis,” UofSC Psychology professor Mark Weist said. “We’ve never had more students and families with very significant needs, and we know we’re much more likely to reach students through school services.”

But not enough students have access to those services.

The new program, the John H. Magill South Carolina School Behavioral Health Academy, aims to change that.

“We’ve seen anxiety, depression, mental health issues surface with students in public schools, not just in South Carolina but across the country, at a rate that wasn’t there before, at a dramatically higher rate,” SCDHHS spokesman Jeff Leiritz said.

The online program will soon be available to every staff member in South Carolina public schools, from teachers to principals to food services workers.

It’s self-paced with courses covering topics like prevention, early intervention, classroom support, and how they can help their school navigate the mental health crisis.

“We know the longer students suffer with mental health issues, the more they tend to get worse, and then you see corollary problems, like problems with school attendance, perhaps problems with discipline,” Weist said.

The program is optional and DHHS says it doesn’t want to put any more on teachers’ plates if they’re not interested.

The department says it also isn’t looking to substitute licensed counselors for other school staff.

“We found in our audit that too many times, there was a student who was in crisis, a mental health crisis, and because there was not a mental health counselor available in that school, you had the teacher or assistant principal or the principal or the nurse or some support staff who was dealing with the child who was in the mental health crisis,” Leieritz said.

So this program aims to give them the tools they need if they’re facing those situations – while the state still works to expand access to counselors in schools.

“The earlier we provide effective intervention, the more effective it’s going to be,” Weist said.

The Department of Health and Human Services said there is currently one school counselor for about every 1,300 students in South Carolina.

Its goal is to cut that in half in the next year and then in half again in the years that follow.

