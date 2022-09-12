Nonprofit offering free counseling services to those facing housing instability

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - SC Origin, a South Carolina nonprofit, is offering free counseling services to help with the housing instability issue many communities are facing.

The non-profit has tailored a program to financially educate people and guide them to utilize skills that will help create housing stability.

Latasha Francis of SC origin says this program is open to anyone who needs help, and they are trying to provide hope and create stable communities today and for generations to come.

SC Origin’s free housing stability counseling service was created to provide people facing eviction, foreclosure, or homelessness with preventative solutions and resources.

Francis says when someone enters the program, SC Origin will look over their credit, bank statements, and income to create a plan based on their financial situation. The goal is that they hopefully will never have to face housing instability again.

“We are here to help you, we are your advocates, and we are going to help guide you through counseling, through education, through budgeting, and just being your biggest support team,” Francis says.

SC Origin wants the information and resources to get passed down to younger generations so they can have a leg up when it comes to financial literacy and housing stability.

“If you’re in a situation where you know your income is not stable and you don’t know what to do, reach out to us,” Francis says.

You can apply for the program by calling 843-628-2301 or click here.

