SC agriculture commissioner ‘impressed’ by Lowcountry school’s farm, program

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s commissioner of agriculture gave high marks after visiting a Dorchester School District Two high school and touring its farm behind the campus.

Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers took the tour of the farm at Ashley Ridge High School along with Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins.

Around 450 students are part of the school’s Future Farmers of America program and take care of a 10-acre farm filled with animals.

“I have been impressed,” Weathers said, “and it’s hard not to be with what I’m seeing and more about what I’m hearing from the young men and women who are part of this program as to what they’re learning, the life skills that we’re learning and seeing that they can be a part of agriculture’s future in South Carolina.”

Weathers said agribusiness is the largest component of the state’s economy, with 250,000 jobs and almost $50 billion in annual revenue.

Students said they care for over 200 animals on the farm, including pigs, goats, chickens, cows and rabbits.

School officials said the program costs over $100,000 to run each year. They raise money by selling animals, products and hosting fundraisers.

Weathers said the future of farming in the state looks bright.

School officials said they do not have any plans to expand the farm for the next few years. They’re looking to refine what they have available for students.

Some students said the program is the reason they are excited to come to school every day.

