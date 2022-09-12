SC Lottery
Trial date for former bank executive linked to Alex Murdaugh set

A federal grand jury indicted Russell Lucius Laffitte with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud and misapplication of bank funds.(KY3)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former chief executive officer of Palmetto State Bank indicted on multiple charges will appear before a federal judge in November.

A federal grand jury indicted Russell Lucius Laffitte with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud and misapplication of bank funds.

Court documents indicate his trial is set to begin on Nov. 8 in Charleston.

Laffitte is accused of helping former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh and suspended attorney Cory Fleming divert nearly $2 million from clients in three separate instances.

Jury selection is set to begin on Nov. 8 and last through Nov. 18.

