Weekend tornado confirmed in Awendaw-Mt. Pleasant area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service confirmed a small tornado touched down early Saturday morning in Charleston County.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 70 mph, making it an EF0, the weakest on the scale.

It touched down on Zacoma Drive and taveled north-northwest before dissipating near the intersection of Highway 17 and Lieben Road, a path of 125 yards, the service said.

Damage was mostly confined to small trees and large limbs but the roof of the Mount Pleasant Public Works building off Lieben Road also suffered minor damage, the report states.

Damage occurred in a very small area along Zacoma Drive, Ty Land, Tower Drive and Lieben Road with the damage pattern found to be consistent with an EF0 tornado.

