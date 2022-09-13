SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Big breakfast helps curb appetite, but has no effect on weight loss, study finds

A new study found having a big breakfast made people less hungry throughout the day but had no...
A new study found having a big breakfast made people less hungry throughout the day but had no effect on weight loss.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Did you enjoy a big breakfast today?

A new study from the University of Aberdeen shows having a hearty breakfast can help curb hunger cravings throughout the day.

However, researchers found big breakfasts doesn’t help people lose weight.

The study looked at 30 people who had big breakfasts for four weeks and then big dinners for another four weeks.

Researchers found no difference in weight loss between the two, but participants reported being less hungry throughout the day after having a hearty meal at the beginning of the day.

This could be a big help for anyone working on overall appetite control.

It is important to note the participants were provided their meals, so the study does not account for whether they would have chosen to eat less or more during each phase of the research.

For more details, check out the study in the journal “Cell Metabolism.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Deangelo Smalls, Jr., 19, of Charleston, is charged with one count of unlawful carry of...
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
Thomas Cade Garris was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three charges...
Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash
The National Weather Service said an EF0 tornado touched down early Saturday morning in the...
Weekend tornado confirmed in Awendaw-Mt. Pleasant area
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The July 5 hit-and-run crash killed 22-year-old Alexander Jennings, who was working as a photo...
Deputies continue to seek tips in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member

Latest News

Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
FILE -- Swiss-French director Jean-Luc Godard during the award ceremony of the 'Grand Prix...
Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a man has been detained after deputies attempted to...
Man detained after standoff at North Charleston apartment complex
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Queen’s coffin leaves her beloved Scotland for London
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower raises security flaws before Congress