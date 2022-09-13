Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school

SC Lottery
The new school will be located near the intersection of River Road and Swygert Boulevard. The 83,000-square-foot facility is expected to hold 700 students.(Live 5)
By Nick Reagan
Updated: 58 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island.

The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in the district and transition Angel Oak Elementary School into an early learning school for students in the head start program though first grade.

The new school will be located near the intersection of River Road and Swygert Boulevard. The 83,000-square-foot facility is expected to hold 700 students and have a total of three entrances. One entrance will go directly to River Road while the other two will lead into the adjacent neighborhood. It’s currently planned to hold students in second through fifth grades.

Along with a new school and an overhaul to Angel Oak, Mt. Zion Elementary School is also expected to go dormant. The district is proposing the school be turned into a family engagement center.

District leaders did a preliminary traffic study of the area and found there would need to be three traffic modifications on or adjacent to Rivers Road. One of those changes would be adding a traffic circle leading into the school from River Road.

The new school is budgeted at $41 million and is expected to be completed in July 2024. The school board will vote again on the proposal at its next regular board meeting.

