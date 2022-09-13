Cold front to bring lower humidity, cooler mornings for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the area today bringing a halt to the muggy conditions that have plagued us for most of the summer! Ahead of the front, today will be one last warm and humid day with the chance of a couple showers and storms this afternoon. The rain chance today is only 20%. The drier air will begin moving in late today and you’ll especially notice it by tomorrow morning. With a clear sky overnight and the cold front well offshore, we expect all inland areas to drop into the 60s with only coastal locations staying in the low 70s. And it won’t be one and done! This will be a nice string of days with mornings in the 60s for the rest of the work week. Rain is out of the forecast beginning tomorrow with only a small chance of rain by the weekend. We’re watching a stalled front offshore for late this week which could bring an increase in clouds and rain chances. Computer models are trending drier and sunnier right now for Saturday and Sunday. At this point, we’ve put the rain chance at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS: We’re watching a tropical wave halfway between Africa and the Windward Islands which is slowing some signs of organization this morning. Odds are up to 40% that a tropical system could develop over the next 5 days. This poses no threat to the United States right now but will be watched closely later this week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 85.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 85.

