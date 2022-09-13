SC Lottery
Deputies: Barricaded man at Charleston Co. apartment had 40 active warrants

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the man they took into custody Tuesday afternoon is facing dozens of charges.

Cane Dajwond James, 24, was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. with the help of K-9 Rex, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

James was taken to an area hospital for treatment of bite wounds to his arm and will be booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center after he is released, Knapp said.

His 10 active warrants through the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office include multiple counts of unlawfully carrying a pistol, failure to stop for blue lights, possession with attempt to distribute narcotics, habitual traffic offender and driving under suspension, he said. James also had 30 active warrants from three other agencies in South Carolina.

In addition to the 40 warrants, Knapp said James will also face an additional charge of resisting arrest.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a man has been detained after deputies attempted to serve a warrant Tuesday afternoon.(Live 5)

Deputies responded with other agencies to an apartment complex on Greenridge Road before 7 a.m. and spoke with a female resident of the home, Knapp said. Deputies said they believed James was inside the home but that he did not respond to multiple commands to come out of the unit.

SWAT team members entered the apartment at about 1 p.m. and found James hiding in a bedroom, Knapp said.

Deputies say James resisted arrest, leading them to deploy K-9 Rex.

“It was K-9 Rex’s third successful apprehension of a barricaded suspect this year,” Knapp said.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of K-9 Rex, who they say helped take...
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of K-9 Rex, who they say helped take the wanted man into custody Tuesday afternoon.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

