SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies release images of car in catalytic converter theft case

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies say surveillance cameras captured a car they believe is involved in a catalytic converter theft.

The theft happened on Sept. 6 at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home at approximately 7:10 a.m., sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. That’s the time a dark-colored vehicle drove onto the Columbia Road property.

“This subject was in an Audi A4 which was clearly caught on camera,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone knows who owns or drivers this vehicle, please give us a call.”

Deputies say a dark-colored Audi drove onto the property of Dukes-Harley Funeral home on the...
Deputies say a dark-colored Audi drove onto the property of Dukes-Harley Funeral home on the morning of Sept. 6. Employees later discovered a catalytic converter had been removed from a limousine.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say a man is seen getting out of the vehicle then getting back into the car and driving to the other side of the facility.

Employees later discovered a catalytic converter had been removed from a limousine, Walker said. Repairs are estimated to be around $2,000 for the automotive part.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information in the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Police say a man is in custody after leading police on a chase for over 3 miles in North...
Police: North Charleston man arrested after chase, pointed weapon at officer
It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m.
Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run
The National Weather Service said an EF0 tornado touched down early Saturday morning in the...
Weekend tornado confirmed in Awendaw-Mt. Pleasant area

Latest News

The incident was reported at mile marker 209, near the Ashley Phosphate exit, at 9:40 p.m.,...
I-26 lanes reopen after crash near Ashley Phosphate
In 2022 to date, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has...
SC reports first West Nile Virus death of 2022 season
Dorchester District 2 leaders are working to fill 12 open bus driver positions, saying the...
Dorchester District 2 works on hiring, keeping bus drivers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies release images of car in catalytic converter theft case