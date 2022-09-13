Deputies responding to North Charleston apartment complex
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, including members of the SWAT team, are at a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say they are attempting to serve warrants on a man believed to be inside an apartment on Greenridge Road.
Deputies say they are continuing to make contact with the man.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
