Deputies searching for missing Beaufort County man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 43-year-old man last seen on Sunday morning.

Demille Parker Sr. was last seen early Sunday morning in the Lobeco area of Beaufort County, deputies said.

Deputies say he was last seen by his girlfriend and there is a concern for his well-being.

Parker is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall and 215 pounds. He was last seen driving a gray GMC Sierra with South Carolina license plate PNC255.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777.

