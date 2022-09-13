Dorchester District 2 works on hiring, keeping bus drivers

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 leaders say they are still short 12 bus drivers but have 20 applicants in the pipeline as of Monday.

This bus driver shortage has caused many students to be late to school and even led to a new bell schedule for middle and high schools.

District Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins says with many drivers in the pipeline and a new bell schedule, this shortage will hopefully get resolved.

“The shift in the bell schedules really is a reversion back to what we used last year,” Robbins said. “Really it was designed so that we can maximize instructional time, but it doesn’t reduce the amount of times students have access to lunch or in their classes and that’s the reason why we did that.”

District Transportation Director Steve Shope says people applying to be a bus driver must take an academic class with the district, get a learner’s permit with the DMV, obtain a commercial driver’s license two weeks after that, and take a certification exam by the State Department of Education. He says the entire process takes about a month.

“That have credentials, I think I got four that have credentials that were getting through the class that’s going to finish this Wednesday,” Shope said. “And then we got to put them in the seat for a few hours and we think we can get them running by Monday morning. So, that will definitely help us.”

When asked about an incentive to keep these drivers in the district, Shope says there’s only a promise of a year’s step increase in salary as long as they drive the required number of days.

Dr. Kenneth Wilson, who is the district office’s assistant superintendent, says there were 13 additional drivers out for illness or other reasons on top of the 12 drivers short on Monday. He says he wants the parents to know the district is listening.

“We’ve heard everything that you’ve said, and we are definitely working on that,” Wilson said. So, we do want to thank you for your cooperation and your flexibility as we work through this process.”

One board member said parents should contact bustransportation@dorchester2.k12.sc.us if any bus transportation issues arise.

Aside from the transportation update, the district will be making 30 minutes of unencumbered time required for elementary school teachers next year on Oct. 1. This will cause the district to hire supervisors to watch the students during this time. Paying their salaries will cost the district about $548,100.

District leaders also say they are not in favor of mandating lockers for middle and high school students. They say they’ve realized a lot of textbooks have gone online and they’ve seen an overall decrease in the students using lockers too. They also say they want less access for storing any potential contraband in the schools.

