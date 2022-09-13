SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Expert online safety tips for kids and teens

Regular check-ins are key to online safety
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than half of teens and young adults admit to spending too much time on social media, according to the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI). As a result, experts said it is crucial to regularly check-in to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Stephen Balkham, the CEO of FOSI, said you should be talking to your child about their online activities several times a month.

Balkham shared four tips to nurture good online behavior:

Check in with your children regularly: Set aside 10-15 minutes once a week to chat about their online activities.

Model good online behavior: Kids mimic your behavior. If they see you constantly on Facebook or checking email, they think they are allowed to do the same.

Research your child’s games and online devices: Know if they are using chats and playing age-appropriate games.

Disable credit cards attached to accounts or devices: You do not want surprise charges on your bill.

FOSI has created one-page safety agreements for young children and teens. The agreement has suggested rules for online time and there are even blank lines you and your child to fill out together to create your own rules for online activities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Deangelo Smalls, Jr., 19, of Charleston, is charged with one count of unlawful carry of...
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
Thomas Cade Garris was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three charges...
Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash
The National Weather Service said an EF0 tornado touched down early Saturday morning in the...
Weekend tornado confirmed in Awendaw-Mt. Pleasant area
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The July 5 hit-and-run crash killed 22-year-old Alexander Jennings, who was working as a photo...
Deputies continue to seek tips in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member

Latest News

President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden plans to deliver remarks on Tuesday...
Biden set to mark Inflation Reduction Act at White House event
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower raises security flaws before Congress
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stock losses deepen, sending Dow down 1,000 points
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham announced legislation Tuesday that would ban abortions nationally...
Graham to introduce legislation to restrict abortions at national level