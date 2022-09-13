Firefighters prepare to move into Sullivan’s Island renovated station

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Sullivan’s Island firefighters have been operating out of the Fish Fry Shack at station 15 while awaiting a return to an improved main fire station next to town hall.

That move into the new Middle Street facility is now expected to happen next week.

The $8 million project is nearly two years in the making. Before this renovation, the station was built to the standard of the late 1980s to early 1990s. Fire Chief Anthony Stith says there have been a lot of upgrades since then.

The station has features like hurricane-strength windows and siding, bi-fold garage doors that open in seconds, an exhaust system for the trucks in the garage, and industrial washers that remove carcinogens from gear after it’s worn at a fire.

The project also built a storage facility behind the fire station to hold the town’s maintenance equipment and extra fire and police items to protect them from the elements. That building now has more town hall office space on the second floor.

Stith says the station renovations are an important investment.

“We went ahead and renovated the whole place. We took this building all the way down to the steel structure,” Stith says. “So everything in here is brand new the siding and insulation and all that stuff. It’s really built for the future we can put more firemen in here anytime we need to. We’re centrally located in the middle of the island, which is a great deal for residents.”

The station also has individual bunk rooms for firefighters, a meeting room and an elevator for access required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. The garage area has space for all the fire trucks and some water rescue equipment.

The station houses a recently purchased ladder truck, a recently purchased fire engine and a second fire engine. Another new fire engine is ordered to serve the station as well.

