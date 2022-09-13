FIRST ALERT: Crash causing delays on I-26 WB
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash near the Ashley Phosphate exit on I-26 westbound has closed two lanes.
The crash, at mile marker 209, was reported at 9:40 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
As of 10 p.m., two right lanes were closed.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.