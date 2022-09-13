SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man detained after standoff at North Charleston apartment complex

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a man has been detained after deputies attempted to...
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a man has been detained after deputies attempted to serve a warrant Tuesday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a North Charleston apartment complex, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded to an apartment complex on Greenridge Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said they were attempting to serve warrants to a man inside an apartment.

The man was taken into custody around 1 p.m. after SWAT team members made entry to the apartment and deployed a K9 unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Deangelo Smalls, Jr., 19, of Charleston, is charged with one count of unlawful carry of...
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
Thomas Cade Garris was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three charges...
Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash
The National Weather Service said an EF0 tornado touched down early Saturday morning in the...
Weekend tornado confirmed in Awendaw-Mt. Pleasant area
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The July 5 hit-and-run crash killed 22-year-old Alexander Jennings, who was working as a photo...
Deputies continue to seek tips in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member