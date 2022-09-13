Man detained after standoff at North Charleston apartment complex
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a North Charleston apartment complex, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said they responded to an apartment complex on Greenridge Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies said they were attempting to serve warrants to a man inside an apartment.
The man was taken into custody around 1 p.m. after SWAT team members made entry to the apartment and deployed a K9 unit.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.