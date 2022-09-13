SC Lottery
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets.

The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury.

The man filed a lawsuit which stated that in 2018, he was walking on King Street when he “unexpectedly rolled his ankle on an uneven area of the sidewalk,” causing him to sustain injuries.

The suit, which was filed two years later in 2020, called the sidewalk constituted an “unreasonable danger to the public” and alleged the city of Charleston and the South Carolina Department of Transportation should have known that an uneven sidewalk was hazardous.

The lawsuit stated the city and the SCDOT owed him a duty of care to maintain the sidewalk, inspect it, and warn of or eliminate risks.

The Department of Transportation declined to comment, saying it does not comment on pending litigation. The City of Charleston has not yet responded to a request for comment.

