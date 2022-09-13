SC Lottery
New iOS update: iPhone messages can be edited, deleted

Apple introduces new iPhone features with iOS 16.
Apple introduces new iPhone features with iOS 16.(Apple)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Apple’s latest software update is now available. The iOS 16 update was released on Monday.

The software has some changes users have been asking for, such as the ability to edit and unsend recently sent instant messages and the ability to mark messages as unread if users want to come back to them later.

One of the new features is the interactive lock screen. It gives users the ability to create multiple lock screens with different backdrops that can be switched out during the day.

The lock screens can feature custom fonts, new photo effects, personalized wallpapers, widgets and - perhaps the most fun feature of all - the ability to cut out the subject from an image or its background and drop it elsewhere, such as into a message.

iOS 16 works with the iPhone 8 and up. To download the new software, visit the software update section in settings.

