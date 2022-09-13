SC Lottery
S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources awarded $1.5M for marsh restoration in Charleston Co.

An aerial view of Old Towne Creek shows volunteers working at several plots of marsh grass that were planted between 2019 and 2022. A new grant will allow SCDNR biologists, partners, volunteers and community members to expand restoration efforts on this tidal creek.(S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will restore seven acres of salt marsh over the next four years, the agency announced Monday.

The agency was awarded $1.5 million by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to continue the work on Old Towne Creek in West Ashley.

The agency says the restoration site is in an area known as Maryville along the Old Towne Creek tidal waterway that connects with the Ashley River.

Officials say the money will go towards planting salt marsh grasses and constructing oyster reefs.

“We’re ecstatic to receive funding for this project,” SCDNR shellfish biologist Michael Hodges said. “We’re excited that we will get to involve so many volunteers and partners in the project’s implementation. This will be a unique project, using novel, nature-based solutions to restore the degraded tidal marsh in this historically significant part of the Lowcountry.”

Officials say the marshes have degraded after a severe drought in 2012 along with another event in 2016. Researchers say the area has not recovered naturally like other areas with similar conditions.

Biologists with the agency say they have been constructing “living shorelines” for two decades using recycled oyster shells to attract young oysters that grow into reefs that filter waterways, become fish habitats and prevent shoreline erosion.

