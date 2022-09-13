Sen. Graham to introduce federal legislation to restrict abortions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Lindsey Graham is set to introduce the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.

Graham said the act would set federal minimum protection for unborn children and ban abortion after 15 weeks of gestation. He said medical care calls for unborn babies to receive pain medication during fetal surgery at 15 weeks gestation.

Graham said, “Our legislation, which bans abortion after 15 weeks gestation, will put the United States abortion policy in line with other developed nations such as France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, and other European nations.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to the proposed ban stating:

While President Biden and Vice President Harris are focused on the historic passage of the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, health care, and energy – and to take unprecedented action to address climate change – Republicans in Congress are focused on taking rights away from millions of women. The President and Vice President are fighting for progress, while Republicans are fighting to take us back.

President Biden and Congressional Democrats are committed to restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade in the face of continued radical steps by elected Republicans to put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians instead of women and their doctors, threatening women’s health and lives.

