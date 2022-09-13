SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund.

The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout.

Court documents state she was walking on the sidewalk, which she claimed was “dangerous and in defective condition.” The lawsuit claims the sidewalk was raised and uneven, and there was about a two-inch drop that caused her to lose her balance when she stepped over it and fall.

The suit also claims she suffered serious injuries, which the suit blamed on the negligence of the City of Charleston and the South Carolina Department of Transportation, which maintain the sidewalks.

The Department of Transportation declined to comment, citing pending litigation. The city of Charleston did not respond to a request for comment.

It is the second recent lawsuit in which the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund has had to pay for an injury on an uneven sidewalk. A man who sued after rolling his ankle on a King Street sidewalk will receive $95,000 from the fund for his injury.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cane Dajwond James, 24, was taken to a hospital for treatment of bite wounds to an arm. When he...
Deputies: Barricaded man at Charleston Co. apartment had 40 active warrants
Maurice Deangelo Smalls, Jr., 19, of Charleston, is charged with one count of unlawful carry of...
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
Thomas Cade Garris was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three charges...
Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash
The National Weather Service said an EF0 tornado touched down early Saturday morning in the...
Weekend tornado confirmed in Awendaw-Mt. Pleasant area
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

A home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of Summerville sustained heavy damage in a fire Tuesday...
Fire heavily damages Summerville home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to house fire in Summerville neighborhood
Plans for the Charleston Nine Memorial include fellowship benches and a fountain with names of...
Charleston may approve funding for Emanuel 9 memorial