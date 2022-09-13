Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund.

The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout.

Court documents state she was walking on the sidewalk, which she claimed was “dangerous and in defective condition.” The lawsuit claims the sidewalk was raised and uneven, and there was about a two-inch drop that caused her to lose her balance when she stepped over it and fall.

The suit also claims she suffered serious injuries, which the suit blamed on the negligence of the City of Charleston and the South Carolina Department of Transportation, which maintain the sidewalks.

The Department of Transportation declined to comment, citing pending litigation. The city of Charleston did not respond to a request for comment.

It is the second recent lawsuit in which the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund has had to pay for an injury on an uneven sidewalk. A man who sued after rolling his ankle on a King Street sidewalk will receive $95,000 from the fund for his injury.

