2023 Cooper River Bridge Run design unveiled

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Cooper River Bridge Run announced the winning design for the 46th annual 10K event Tuesday night.

The winning illustration was designed by Lowcountry artist Marcus Cripps.

“We are very excited about the outstanding artwork that we received from Marcus Cripps,” Cooper River Bridge Run Race Director Irv Batten said. “It really conveys the excitement and energy felt by all of the people that attend our race.”

Cripps’ artwork will be featured on all 2023 event t-shirts, posters and marketing materials for the third largest 10K in the country.

“The CRBR has such a fun spirit in the Lowcountry, something I tried to capture in my design. This contest was a fun way to unite my passion for art and fitness,” Cripps said. “It has been an experience and memory that I will never forget!”

He has also been awarded a $1,000 cash prize.

Cripps said he became enamored with the fitness community when he did sign work for Locomotion Fitness in Park Circle in 2020. He experienced his first Cooper River Bridge Run in 2021 and said he knew he wanted to be part of it for many years to come.

He set the goal of participating in as many fitness events and collecting as many medals as he could within a year, starting with the 2022 Cooper River Bridge Run back in April. Since then, he has competed in multiple weightlifting competitions, CrossFit competitions, Spartan Races and 5K, 10K and half-marathon events across the Carolinas.

The design contest is an annual tradition that encourages artists from across the country to submit their artwork for consideration. This year’s contest featured designs from artists of all ages and regions. A piece created by John Reese was chosen as this year’s “People’s Choice” winner and moved on to the top 10 judging round. The winning entry will hang in the Cooper River Bridge Run office alongside past winners.

The Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run & Family Festival takes place on Oct. 2, 2022, and is free to everyone. Register at www.bridgerun.com.

The Cooper River Bridge Run 10K takes place on April 1, 2023.

