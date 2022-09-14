SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2023 Cooper River Bridge Run design unveiled

The winning illustration for the 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run was designed by Lowcountry artist...
The winning illustration for the 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run was designed by Lowcountry artist Marcus Cripps.(Cooper River Bridge Run)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Cooper River Bridge Run announced the winning design for the 46th annual 10K event Tuesday night.

The winning illustration was designed by Lowcountry artist Marcus Cripps.

The winning illustration was designed by Lowcountry artist Marcus Cripps.
The winning illustration was designed by Lowcountry artist Marcus Cripps.(Cooper River Bridge Run)

“We are very excited about the outstanding artwork that we received from Marcus Cripps,” Cooper River Bridge Run Race Director Irv Batten said. “It really conveys the excitement and energy felt by all of the people that attend our race.”

The winning illustration was designed by Lowcountry artist Marcus Cripps.
The winning illustration was designed by Lowcountry artist Marcus Cripps.(Cooper River Bridge Run)

Cripps’ artwork will be featured on all 2023 event t-shirts, posters and marketing materials for the third largest 10K in the country.

“The CRBR has such a fun spirit in the Lowcountry, something I tried to capture in my design. This contest was a fun way to unite my passion for art and fitness,” Cripps said. “It has been an experience and memory that I will never forget!”

He has also been awarded a $1,000 cash prize.

Cripps said he became enamored with the fitness community when he did sign work for Locomotion Fitness in Park Circle in 2020. He experienced his first Cooper River Bridge Run in 2021 and said he knew he wanted to be part of it for many years to come.

He set the goal of participating in as many fitness events and collecting as many medals as he could within a year, starting with the 2022 Cooper River Bridge Run back in April. Since then, he has competed in multiple weightlifting competitions, CrossFit competitions, Spartan Races and 5K, 10K and half-marathon events across the Carolinas.

The design contest is an annual tradition that encourages artists from across the country to submit their artwork for consideration. This year’s contest featured designs from artists of all ages and regions. A piece created by John Reese was chosen as this year’s “People’s Choice” winner and moved on to the top 10 judging round. The winning entry will hang in the Cooper River Bridge Run office alongside past winners.

The Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run & Family Festival takes place on Oct. 2, 2022, and is free to everyone. Register at www.bridgerun.com.

The Cooper River Bridge Run 10K takes place on April 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cane Dajwond James, 24, was taken to a hospital for treatment of bite wounds to an arm. When he...
Deputies: Barricaded man at Charleston Co. apartment had 40 active warrants
Maurice Deangelo Smalls, Jr., 19, of Charleston, is charged with one count of unlawful carry of...
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
Thomas Cade Garris was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three charges...
Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash
The National Weather Service said an EF0 tornado touched down early Saturday morning in the...
Weekend tornado confirmed in Awendaw-Mt. Pleasant area
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

One person died in a fire that heavily damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of...
Crews investigate fatal Summerville house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Fire heavily damages Summerville home
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk