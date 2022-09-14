Advocacy group expresses concern over new development on upper peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development making its way to Charleston’s upper peninsula is causing concern for some advocacy groups.

The Preservation Society of Charleston says this proposed development will have a major impact on Charleston’s skyline.

Preservation Society of Charleston President Brian Turner said they’ve likely heard more about this development than any other recent building downtown.

Turner said it represents a “giant departure” from the traditional building patterns in the area.

The new development is set to be built off of Morrison Drive, right next to the Ravenel Bridge, and the Preservation Society said it will completely change what people see when they drive into the city.

Wednesday afternoon, portions of the Morrison Yard development will be reviewed by Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review. The portions being reviewed include a new hotel and multi-family building, which wasn’t what the preservation society had in mind for the area.

“Some of the hopes in the upper peninsula district were for better stormwater management, natural space, green space, a diverse mix of housing, affordable housing, ground space retail.. none of these promises have come to fruition,” Turner said.

Turner said the city of Charleston has demonstrated how to build well, adding the city has an appreciation for excellence in design, which he said is what they are fundamentally after.

The Board of Architectural Review meets Wednesday at 4:30 at 2 George Street and is open to the public.

We reached out to the architecture firm working on the project but have yet to receive a response.

