SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.
Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is the best way to get a baby to stop crying, according to science.

Hold the baby and walk around for five minutes. Then sit with the baby for five to eight minutes. Finally, put the baby in the crib.

According to a new study in the journal, Current Biology, that is the best way to get a baby to stop crying and sleep.

Researchers compared infant reactions to four scenarios to come up with the formula.

They say skipping the sitting part makes it harder for babies to sleep, and by extension, their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cane Dajwond James, 24, was taken to a hospital for treatment of bite wounds to an arm. When he...
Deputies: Barricaded man at Charleston Co. apartment had 40 active warrants
Firefighters said when they first arrived on the scene of the fire, the house was heavily...
One dead in Summerville house fire, firefighters confirm
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Maurice Deangelo Smalls, Jr., 19, of Charleston, is charged with one count of unlawful carry of...
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
The state of South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury...
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Threat of railroad strike looms over country
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Senate Republicans slow to embrace abortion bill
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday. The city had recently been...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits recently retaken, devastated city