SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Big bad wolf’? Police capture pet wolf spotted near daycare

Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.
Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.(Oklahoma City Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police officers in Oklahoma said they spotted a rare pet roaming the streets on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers helped capture a pet wolf that was reported as a lost animal.

According to the police department, a resident reported the pet, which is 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute, missing before it was seen near a daycare.

Officers said the “big bad wolf” was instead a “cuddly puppy” as they reunited the animal with its owner safe and sound.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cane Dajwond James, 24, was taken to a hospital for treatment of bite wounds to an arm. When he...
Deputies: Barricaded man at Charleston Co. apartment had 40 active warrants
Maurice Deangelo Smalls, Jr., 19, of Charleston, is charged with one count of unlawful carry of...
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
Thomas Cade Garris was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three charges...
Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash
The National Weather Service said an EF0 tornado touched down early Saturday morning in the...
Weekend tornado confirmed in Awendaw-Mt. Pleasant area
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
.
VIDEO: Two women accused of stabbing man who they were both dating
Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim on St. Helena Island at approximately 8:45...
Deputies: One wounded in Beaufort County shooting
Firefighters said when they first arrived on the scene of the fire, the house was heavily...
One dead in Summerville house fire, firefighters confirm