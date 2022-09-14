Charleston County School District addresses FOIA violations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New documents released from the Charleston County School District confirms the district violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act at its July 18 meeting. However, those violations have now been rectified after the school board re-voted on four agenda items in question in a special meeting on Monday.

“I think the action taken by the Board clearly demonstrates that we do take, very seriously, the public meeting laws related to FOIA; and that when an inadvertent mistake occurs, like this one, we will take the corrective action needed to ensure that all our agendas and our votes are proper and legal,” Board Chair Eric Mack said.

Board member Cindy Bohn Coats first called out the FOIA violation after the meeting. That prompted Attorney General Alan Wilson to send a letter to district leaders asking to re-vote on the items that violated the law.

The FOIA rules require government bodies to publish a meeting agenda 24 hours in advance to give the community a chance to know what actions will be taken. The initial agenda made available to the public before the July meeting did not include four items:

Student Outcomes Governance Framework

K-8th Grade ELA Curriculum Recommendation

Policy EBBA – Prevention of Disease/Infection Transmission – First Reading

District Policy and Board Policy Manual

Those items did not appear on the agenda as late as 8:16am on the date of the meeting, which was scheduled for 3:45pm.

The items did appear on the Committee of the Whole agenda as early as July 14. The Committee of the Whole meeting preceded the Board of Trustees meeting and items from the Committee of the Whole are traditionally added to the next board meeting which is usually two weeks away.

Since the meetings were on the same day, any items approved unanimously could have been considered at the Board of Trustees meeting under the agenda item called “consent agenda.” However, none of the four items in question received a unanimous vote.

All of the items were approved by the board at the July 18 meeting. They were all approved again at special meeting on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.