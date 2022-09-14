Chase involving state trooper ends in deadly Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol ended in a deadly crash near Moncks Corner.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a trooper attempted to pull over a black Honda Accord on U.S. 17A at approximately 3:52 p.m. Monday. The vehicle, which was reported stolen, did not stop, leading to a pursuit, troopers said.

Berkeley County Deputies responded at approximately 4:01 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cooper Store Road where a crash involving the car was reported, an incident report states. Deputies reported seeing the sedan in two pieces.

The report states the car sustained severe damage that left the vehicle almost unrecognizable. and the deputy also noted “major damage” to two trees.

Berkeley County EMS pronounced the driver of the vehicle, who had been ejected, dead at the scene, the report states.

Deputies examined the crash scene and found that the steering wheel column and dashboard had separated from the vehicle. They also found the speedometer from the vehicle they say was stuck at 100 mph. Investigators said the vehicle appeared to have struck a tree with the front passenger side of the car, causing the vehicle to spin around and strike another tree. The vehicle then spun again, splitting in two, the report states.

Deputies say a review of Highway Patrol dashcam footage showed the pursuit began at 3:51 p.m. on Seven Oaks Drive at Dangerfield Road, eventually reaching speeds of 90 mph on Black Tom Road.

“The vehicle continued to operate in an aggressive and reckless manner to elude [the trooper],” the report states. The vehicle then turned onto Cooper Store Road where it reached speeds of more than 110 mph and lost control while attempting to pass a pickup truck.

Deputies were waiting to receive a copy of the dashcam footage from the Highway Patrol.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the driver.

