SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Chase involving state trooper ends in deadly Berkeley Co. crash

Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina...
Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol ended in a deadly crash near Moncks Corner.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol ended in a deadly crash near Moncks Corner.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a trooper attempted to pull over a black Honda Accord on U.S. 17A at approximately 3:52 p.m. Monday. The vehicle, which was reported stolen, did not stop, leading to a pursuit, troopers said.

Berkeley County Deputies responded at approximately 4:01 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cooper Store Road where a crash involving the car was reported, an incident report states. Deputies reported seeing the sedan in two pieces.

The report states the car sustained severe damage that left the vehicle almost unrecognizable. and the deputy also noted “major damage” to two trees.

Berkeley County EMS pronounced the driver of the vehicle, who had been ejected, dead at the scene, the report states.

Deputies examined the crash scene and found that the steering wheel column and dashboard had separated from the vehicle. They also found the speedometer from the vehicle they say was stuck at 100 mph. Investigators said the vehicle appeared to have struck a tree with the front passenger side of the car, causing the vehicle to spin around and strike another tree. The vehicle then spun again, splitting in two, the report states.

Deputies say a review of Highway Patrol dashcam footage showed the pursuit began at 3:51 p.m. on Seven Oaks Drive at Dangerfield Road, eventually reaching speeds of 90 mph on Black Tom Road.

“The vehicle continued to operate in an aggressive and reckless manner to elude [the trooper],” the report states. The vehicle then turned onto Cooper Store Road where it reached speeds of more than 110 mph and lost control while attempting to pass a pickup truck.

Deputies were waiting to receive a copy of the dashcam footage from the Highway Patrol.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the driver.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cane Dajwond James, 24, was taken to a hospital for treatment of bite wounds to an arm. When he...
Deputies: Barricaded man at Charleston Co. apartment had 40 active warrants
Firefighters said when they first arrived on the scene of the fire, the house was heavily...
One dead in Summerville house fire, firefighters confirm
The state of South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury...
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Dorchester County has a population of more than 167,000. It is home to more than half a dozen...
Working Wednesdays: Dorchester County hiring first responders, and others
A proposed development on Charleston's upper peninsula is raising concern from some advocacy...
Advocacy group expresses concern over new development on upper peninsula
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Advocacy group expresses concern over new development on upper peninsula
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Advocacy group expresses concern over new development on upper peninsula