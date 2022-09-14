SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has released the name of the man who died Tuesday night in a house fire in Summerville.

Willie G.. Niemeyer, 67, was found by firefighters in the sunroom of the fire-damaged home Tuesday night, Coroner Paul Brouthers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Summerville Fire Rescue crews responded just after 7 p.m. to an alarm for a fire at home in the 300 block of Ashley Drive in the Twin Oaks Subdivision. The first units on the scene reported the single-story home heavily engulfed with flames threatening the house next door.

They learned someone was still inside the home, Summerville Fire-Rescue spokesman Jeremiah Lee said.

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire and began a search. They found the victim inside the home approximately 10 minutes after they arrived on the scene, Lee said.

A home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of Summerville sustained heavy damage in a fire Tuesday...
A home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of Summerville sustained heavy damage in a fire Tuesday night.(Live 5)

By 8 p.m., the fire appeared to be out but smoke was still visible, particularly from the carport side of the single-story home. Several fire trucks remained at the scene. Lee said the scene remained active shortly before 9 p.m.

The coroner, chaplains and investigators are responding to the scene, he said.

The body will undergo an autopsy at MUSC on Friday morning, Brouthers said.

The Summerville Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina State Fire Marshall, Summerville Fire-Rescue and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the fire.

One person died in a fire that heavily damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of...
One person died in a fire that heavily damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of Summerville Tuesday night.(Live 5)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cane Dajwond James, 24, was taken to a hospital for treatment of bite wounds to an arm. When he...
Deputies: Barricaded man at Charleston Co. apartment had 40 active warrants
The state of South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury...
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina...
Chase involving state trooper ends in deadly Berkeley Co. crash
Dorchester County has a population of more than 167,000. It is home to more than half a dozen...
Working Wednesdays: Dorchester County hiring first responders, and others
A proposed development on Charleston's upper peninsula is raising concern from some advocacy...
Advocacy group expresses concern over new development on upper peninsula
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Advocacy group expresses concern over new development on upper peninsula