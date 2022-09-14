Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has released the name of the man who died Tuesday night in a house fire in Summerville.

Willie G.. Niemeyer, 67, was found by firefighters in the sunroom of the fire-damaged home Tuesday night, Coroner Paul Brouthers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Summerville Fire Rescue crews responded just after 7 p.m. to an alarm for a fire at home in the 300 block of Ashley Drive in the Twin Oaks Subdivision. The first units on the scene reported the single-story home heavily engulfed with flames threatening the house next door.

They learned someone was still inside the home, Summerville Fire-Rescue spokesman Jeremiah Lee said.

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire and began a search. They found the victim inside the home approximately 10 minutes after they arrived on the scene, Lee said.

A home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of Summerville sustained heavy damage in a fire Tuesday night. (Live 5)

By 8 p.m., the fire appeared to be out but smoke was still visible, particularly from the carport side of the single-story home. Several fire trucks remained at the scene. Lee said the scene remained active shortly before 9 p.m.

The coroner, chaplains and investigators are responding to the scene, he said.

The body will undergo an autopsy at MUSC on Friday morning, Brouthers said.

The Summerville Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina State Fire Marshall, Summerville Fire-Rescue and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the fire.

One person died in a fire that heavily damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of Summerville Tuesday night. (Live 5)

