Coroner IDs man who died after high-speed chase ended in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner says a 39-year-old man died Monday afternoon in a crash that brought a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol to an end near Moncks Corner.

Damarius Sentell Williams, of Cordesville, died at the scene of the crash in the 2500 block of Cooper Store Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a trooper attempted to pull over a black Honda Accord on U.S. 17A at approximately 3:52 p.m. Monday. The vehicle, which was reported stolen, did not stop, leading to a pursuit, troopers said.

Berkeley County Deputies responded at approximately 4:01 p.m. to the crash scene where deputies reported finding the sedan in two pieces, an incident report states.

Deputies examined the crash scene and found that the steering wheel column and dashboard had separated from the vehicle. They also found the speedometer from the vehicle they say was stuck at 100 mph. Investigators said the vehicle appeared to have struck a tree with the front passenger side of the car, causing the vehicle to spin around and strike another tree. The vehicle then spun again, splitting in two, the report states.

Deputies say a review of Highway Patrol dashcam footage showed the pursuit began at 3:51 p.m. on Seven Oaks Drive at Dangerfield Road, eventually reaching speeds of 90 mph on Black Tom Road.

“The vehicle continued to operate in an aggressive and reckless manner to elude [the trooper],” the report states. The vehicle then turned onto Cooper Store Road where it reached speeds of more than 110 mph and lost control while attempting to pass a pickup truck.

Deputies said they received a copy of the trooper’s dashcam footage Wednesday afternoon.

Their investigation into the crash is continuing.

Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled for Williams to help determine the cause of death.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash.

