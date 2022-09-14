SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

One dead in Summerville house fire, firefighters confirm

One person died in a fire that heavily damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of...
One person died in a fire that heavily damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of Summerville Tuesday night.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville fire investigators say they found the body of an occupant of a home heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday night.

Summerville Fire Rescue crews responded just after 7 p.m. to an alarm for a fire at home in the 300 block of Ashley Drive in the Twin Oaks Subdivision. The first units on the scene reported the single-story home heavily engulfed with flames threatening the house next door.

They learned someone was still inside the home, Summerville Fire-Rescue spokesman Jeremiah Lee said.

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire and began a search. They found the victim inside the home approximately 10 minutes after they arrived on the scene, Lee said.

By 8 p.m., the fire appeared to be out but smoke was still visible, particularly from the carport side of the single-story home. Several fire trucks remained at the scene. Lee said the scene remained active shortly before 9 p.m.

The coroner, chaplains and investigators are responding to the scene, he said.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

One person died in a fire that heavily damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of...
One person died in a fire that heavily damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of Summerville Tuesday night.(Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cane Dajwond James, 24, was taken to a hospital for treatment of bite wounds to an arm. When he...
Deputies: Barricaded man at Charleston Co. apartment had 40 active warrants
Maurice Deangelo Smalls, Jr., 19, of Charleston, is charged with one count of unlawful carry of...
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
Thomas Cade Garris was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three charges...
Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash
The National Weather Service said an EF0 tornado touched down early Saturday morning in the...
Weekend tornado confirmed in Awendaw-Mt. Pleasant area
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

The winning illustration for the 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run was designed by Lowcountry artist...
2023 Cooper River Bridge Run design unveiled
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Fire heavily damages Summerville home
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk