Crews responding to crash involving log truck, train in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says officers are responding to a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling logs and a train Wednesday morning.

Officers say the crash happened just before 10 a.m. at Front Street and Fraser Street near the steel mill.

Police say logs are in the roadway. Traffic in the area is being diverted to Merriman Road until the roadway is cleared.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while emergency personnel work the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

