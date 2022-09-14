Deputies investigating Williamsburg Co. drive-by shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a drive-by shooting in the Kingstree area.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oakwood Road.

At the scene, they found an injured gunshot victim who was then taken to the hospital. The victim’s current condition is not known at this time.

After investigating, deputies say the victim was at a home when someone drove by and shot them from a vehicle.

The subject left the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact Williamsburg County Investigators at (843) 355-9321 extension 4534.

