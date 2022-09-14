Deputies looking for missing 62-year-old

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.

Gregory Bodison, 62, was last seen at a home in the Round O area Sunday.

Deputies describe Bodison as 5′8″, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black and brown shirt with the image of a chain necklace on the front.

Investigators say Bodison suffered from health conditions.

If you see Bodison, call 843-549-2211.

