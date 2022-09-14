Deputies: One wounded in Beaufort County shooting

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on St. Helena Island.

Deputies responded at approximately 8:45 p.m. to the area of Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane for a report of a shooting victim. That victim was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment, deputies said.

The investigation into the shooting is active and deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence.

There was no immediate update on the victim’s condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

