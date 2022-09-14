SC Lottery
Deputies working to remove man from home in Dorchester Co. standoff

By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are still on the scene of a standoff situation in the Pepperidge area.

Investigators responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”

Currently, there is only one man inside the home, according to Chief Deputy Sam Richardson.

Richardson says close-by neighbors have been evacuated out of caution.

The sheriff’s office SWAT team is also responding to the incident.

Dorchester County deputies are responding to what they call a "domestic" incident in the...
Dorchester County deputies are responding to what they call a "domestic" incident in the Pepperidge neighborhood.(Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

