Deputies working to remove man from home in Dorchester Co. standoff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are still on the scene of a standoff situation in the Pepperidge area.
Investigators responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”
Currently, there is only one man inside the home, according to Chief Deputy Sam Richardson.
Richardson says close-by neighbors have been evacuated out of caution.
The sheriff’s office SWAT team is also responding to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
