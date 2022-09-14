Dorchester Co. deputies responding to incident

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have blocked off a portion of a road in a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement response in the area of North Ridgebrook Drive in the Pepperidge area.

Lt. Rick Carson said the incident is “domestic” in nature, but said no further information was immediately available.

Drivers should use caution or avoid the area.

Dorchester County deputies are responding to what they call a "domestic" incident in the Pepperidge neighborhood. (Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

