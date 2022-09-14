SC Lottery
Enjoying the lower humidity, cooler mornings!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is now offshore and the temperatures and humidity have dropped as a result. After waking up to temperatures in the 60s this morning, we’ll climb through the 70s on the way to the mid 80s this afternoon. Still warm, but not as muggy as recent days.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 87.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 85.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 84.

