Fire heavily damages Summerville home
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Fire Department is responding to a fire at a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood.
Crews responded at around 7 p.m. The home is located on Ashley Drive where several fire trucks are on the scene actively fighting the fire, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said.
As of 8 p.m., the fire appeared to be out but firefighters remained on the scene.
There was no immediate word on whether any injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
