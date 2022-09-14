SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fire heavily damages Summerville home

A home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of Summerville sustained heavy damage in a fire Tuesday...
A home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of Summerville sustained heavy damage in a fire Tuesday night.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Fire Department is responding to a fire at a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood.

Crews responded at around 7 p.m. The home is located on Ashley Drive where several fire trucks are on the scene actively fighting the fire, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said.

As of 8 p.m., the fire appeared to be out but firefighters remained on the scene.

There was no immediate word on whether any injuries have been reported.

The fire heavily damaged a home in the Twin Oaks subdivision of Summerville.
The fire heavily damaged a home in the Twin Oaks subdivision of Summerville.(Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cane Dajwond James, 24, was taken to a hospital for treatment of bite wounds to an arm. When he...
Deputies: Barricaded man at Charleston Co. apartment had 40 active warrants
Maurice Deangelo Smalls, Jr., 19, of Charleston, is charged with one count of unlawful carry of...
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
Thomas Cade Garris was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three charges...
Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash
The National Weather Service said an EF0 tornado touched down early Saturday morning in the...
Weekend tornado confirmed in Awendaw-Mt. Pleasant area
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to house fire in Summerville neighborhood
Plans for the Charleston Nine Memorial include fellowship benches and a fountain with names of...
Charleston may approve funding for Emanuel 9 memorial