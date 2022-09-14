Fire heavily damages Summerville home

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Fire Department is responding to a fire at a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood.

Crews responded at around 7 p.m. The home is located on Ashley Drive where several fire trucks are on the scene actively fighting the fire, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said.

As of 8 p.m., the fire appeared to be out but firefighters remained on the scene.

There was no immediate word on whether any injuries have been reported.

The fire heavily damaged a home in the Twin Oaks subdivision of Summerville. (Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

