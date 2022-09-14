FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic, expected to become tropical storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday. The system is forecasted to become a tropical storm in the next couple of days.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 weather app.

The system was located approximately 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center expect the system to expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours and become a tropical storm Wednesday night or Thursday.

The next name on the list is Fiona.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the center of the storm was located near latitude 16.6 north and longitude 49.6 west and moving west at 14 mph. The estimated central pressure is 1009 mb.

Forecasters say the system will continue to move west for the next few days and is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night and near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.