Goose Creek budget to increase by 20% for 2023, mayor says

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Goose Creek’s budget will be going up around 20% for next year due to the economic development happening within the city.

Mayor Greg Habib said the 2023 budget of $77.8 million is the largest in the city’s history as it continues to expand.

Habib said the average homeowner will pay $115 less in taxes next year because of this new budget, which was passed first reading at the city council Tuesday night. Although homeowners will see fewer taxes due to growth, the city said they will not be lowering their millage rate for the upcoming year.

The larger budget is due to more business licenses, commercial properties and higher property values in the city.

The mayor also said the budget allows the city to raise the salaries of all of its employees by 5% to cover the cost of living.

On the public safety side, Habib said the new budget allows the city to hire three additional sworn police officers and pay cash for new police and fire equipment.

“We’re able to pay cash for police vehicles that, last year, because we didn’t quite have the revenue, we had to finance some of those,” Habib said. “We’re able to pay debt service off on things we have financed in the past and still pay cash for those cars. In an economic time that is uncertain in much of the country, the City of Goose Creek has a thriving economy.”

The budget still needs to go through at least one more reading before the city adopts it.

