Goss and Caminero key 6-1 RiverDogs win to open postseason

RiverDogs take game 1 of Carolina League South Division Championship Series
RiverDogs take game 1 of Carolina League South Division Championship Series
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. - JJ Goss spun six quality innings on the mound and Junior Caminero went 4-4 with three runs batted in as the Charleston RiverDogs took game one of the Carolina League South Division Championship Series at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park on Tuesday night. The game was played in front of a boisterous crowd of 4,004 fans. The series will resume in Myrtle Beach on Thursday with the RiverDogs needing one more victory to advance to the championship series.

Ryan Spikes opened the RiverDogs scoring in the second inning with a solo home run to left field that just evaded the glove of outfielder Ezequiel Pagan. Caminero added to the lead in his next two at-bats. The designated hitter drove in Shane Sasaki with a two-out single through the right side in the third and then brought in Carson Williams with another two-out single in the fifth for a 3-0 lead.

Goss kept Myrtle Beach hitters off balance all night long, working 6.0 innings and scattering seven hits with three strikeouts. The only damage against him came on a solo home run by Kevin Alcantara in the sixth inning. Goss earned the win. for his efforts.

The remainder of the offense for Charleston came in a multi-run seventh inning against Johzan Oquendo. Two walks and a single loaded the bases with no outs for Caminero. This time, the hitter fell behind 0-2 in the count. He made an adjustment and collected another RBI single with a base hit right back up the middle into center field. Following a pitching change, Willy Vasquez drove in the final two runs with a groundball single to right field that increased the margin to 6-1.

Antonio Jimenez stranded a pair of base runners in each of his two innings on the mound to get the game to the final inning. At that point, Roel Garcia slammed the door by striking out the side around a pair of walks.

Caminero went 4-4 with three RBI and a double to lead all players. Sasaki and Spikes also collected multiple hits in the win. Myrtle Beach finished with seven hits, two each from Josue Huma and Alcantara.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs opened the postseason with a festive atmosphere at The Joe. Director of Fun Bill Murray was in attendance and surprised the crowd by sending a first pitch all the way to the backstop and then throwing the ball into the crowd. Fans were handed playoff T-shirts as they entered the ballpark and enjoyed $1 beers throughout the game.

Game two of the series is set for Myrtle Beach on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. It will be a battle of southpaws as LHP Alex Ayala Jr. gets the call for the RiverDogs and Myrtle Beach will counter with LHP Didier Vargas.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

