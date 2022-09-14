Hanahan names interim head football coach in place of Art Craig

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan is off to a 2-0 start in the 2022 season and is set to face head coach Art Craig’s former team in Timberland on Friday night.

But the homecoming apparently won’t happen for Craig.

Berkeley County School District announced on Wednesday afternoon that Steve Blanchard is currently serving as the interim head coach at Hanahan.

The statement would go on to say that the district does not “provide comment concerning personnel matters.”

There was no mention of Art Craig or his status with Hanahan or BCSD.

Craig has been working as a head coach in the district for the last 25 years. 19 of them at Timberland and the last 2+ seasons with the Hawks.

Messages and phone calls to Craig, Hanahan principal Tom Gallus and Hawks AD Kim Joseph have not been returned.

Blanchard, a former head coach at Andrews, has also worked at Timberland.

