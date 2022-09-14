SC Lottery
Investigators connect two shootings after victim shows up at hospital

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking into two Saturday shootings that they say...
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking into two Saturday shootings that they say are connected.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking into two Saturday shootings that they say are connected.

Deputies first responded to Williamsburg Regional Hospital in the Kingstree area.

When they arrived, investigators learned that a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Just a short time later, deputies were told about another gunshot victim in the area.

Deputies drove to Bubzy Road and found a victim who said that they were assaulted and shot by someone. Afterward, the victim said they got their firearm and shot the person.

The sheriff’s office determined the two shooting incidents are related. The conditions of both victims are not known at this time.

Anyone with knowledge or information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling (843) 355-6381.

Investigators are also looking into a separate Saturday drive-by shooting in Kingstree.

